Chiang Mai to control new clusters among migrant workers within 14 days

The new COVID-19 outbreak in Chiang Mai seems to be gaining traction as officials continue to report new clusters. Health officials in the province have started a proactive testing campaign for at-risk populations, in order to swiftly isolate patients and cut down the transmission chain.

Health officials in Chiang Mai province have launched a proactive COVID-19 testing and vaccination campaign targeting people at a higher risk.







Pop-up testing and vaccination clinics were set up at Tha Phae Gate, among other locations, to proactively test and identify COVID-19 patients for swift isolation and treatment, regardless of nationality.

The province is now trying to control the transmission within 14 days, following reports of new clusters emerging in villages, and among migrant workers.



Other proactive testing clinics have been set up at the provincial auditorium, Ban Den park, and Chang Khlan mosque. These pop-up facilities can run around 200-300 tests per day and will be operating until 17 November.

Two testing protocols are now being adopted at these pop-up test centers. The first round of tests will be conducted using antigen test kits. Thai nationals who test positive at this stage will be tested again using the molecular RT-PCR method.

Migrant workers who test positive from the initial antigen test will however be immediately admitted to a community isolation center. Those who test negative will immediately receive their vaccination appointment, in case they have yet to get vaccinated. (NNT)



























