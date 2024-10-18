Uzbek woman wanted by Interpol for prostitution apprehended in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police, led by Pol. Col. Napasapong Khositsuriyamanee, apprehended a 34-year-old Uzbek woman known as “Mrs. Gumi” at a location in South Pattaya on October 16. She was wanted for overstaying her visa by two days.









Authorities discovered that Mrs. Gumi was on Interpol’s red notice list, issued by Uzbekistan, for allegedly trafficking Uzbek woman for prostitution in foreign countries. Several of her accomplices had already been arrested in Uzbekistan, prompting her to flee to Thailand to avoid arrest. She had been hiding in Pattaya until her recent capture due to her overstayed visa.





Following her arrest, the police documented the incident and transferred Mrs. Gumi to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings. Once the case is resolved and a final verdict is reached, she will be handed over to Chonburi Immigration for deportation proceedings.





































