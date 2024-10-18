Pattaya aims transforming Old Naklua Market into tourism hub while retaining its unique character

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet chaired the second visioning meeting for the Naklua community at the Sawan Boriboon Foundation on October 17, focusing on developing the area into a sustainable tourism destination. The meeting brought together representatives from three local communities: the Old Naklua Market, Wat Chong Lom, and the Postal Community, along with the Pattaya City Council and a city planning company.









The discussions built upon ideas generated during the previous meeting, aiming to finalize plans for transforming the Old Naklua Market into a tourism hub that retains its unique character. The initiative emphasizes leveraging local history and cultural resources to enhance community potential, create opportunities, and promote environmental awareness. The project has been tentatively named “Better Naklua.”

This visioning meeting, collaboration between Pattaya City, local government officials, and the planning company, aims to establish a framework for development that aligns with community needs. The goal is to ensure that Naklua evolves into a vibrant, opportunity-rich area that fosters creativity and promotes the well-being of its residents.





Participants engaged in brainstorming sessions to outline their vision for Naklua over the next five years, focusing on creating a sustainable tourism destination that preserves the area’s unique identity. The feedback collected will be categorized and prioritized to inform the development of a comprehensive action plan moving forward.





































