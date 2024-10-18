Pattaya prepares forces for heavy rain, enforces orders at Bali Hai Pier and Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn called a meeting of the Administration Department at Pattaya City Hall on October 17 focusing on reviewing the performance reports of various administrative branches, identifying challenges and obstacles faced during operations, and following up on directives from the previous meeting.









One key issue discussed was the organization of speedboat ticket sales at the South Pattaya Bali Hai Pier. It was noted that several operators had yet to properly register within the system. Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized the need for the Administration Department director to expedite the registration process for these operators to create an orderly system, reduce customer competition, standardize ticket prices, and mitigate potential conflicts.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the ongoing issue of illegal street vending along Pattaya Beach and the entrance to Walking Street before 4:00 AM. It was determined that further coordination with relevant agencies is necessary to enhance enforcement efforts in this area.





Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to ensure public safety during expected heavy rainfall. Police officials have instructed all units to allocate additional personnel to facilitate and assist citizens in case of adverse weather conditions. This proactive approach aims to mitigate any potential issues arising from heavy rain, ensuring that community members receive timely help and support as needed.





































