USS Somerset docks in Sattahip for Cobra Gold exercises

SATTAHIP, Thailand – In a display of bilateral cooperation, officials from the U.S. Embassy orchestrated a visit for the Thai media to the USS Somerset (LPD 25) on February 24. This visit marked the beginning of a joint amphibious exercise. Captain Michel C. Brandt, Commander of the USS Somerset, warmly welcomed the Thai delegation, guiding them through an extensive tour of the vessel docked at the Juk Samet Port in Sattahip, Chonburi Province.

The USS Somerset (LPD-25), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock within the United States Navy, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies, facilitating the deployment of Marine Corps personnel and equipment. Impressively, she can accommodate nearly 1,200 Sailors and Marines during operations.







Named after Somerset County, Pennsylvania, the USS Somerset pays homage to the heroic passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who courageously thwarted a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. The vessel proudly displays the words “Let’s Roll,” echoing the rallying cry of those aboard Flight 93, alongside a “93” seal, serving as a poignant reminder of their bravery.

Powered by four diesel engines generating 40,000 horsepower, the USS Somerset boasts remarkable capabilities, including a top speed exceeding 22 knots and full electric propulsion. Armed with advanced weaponry such as rolling airframe missile launchers, 50-caliber machine guns, and 30mm guns, the vessel measures 684 feet in length and 105 feet in beam.







The USS Somerset, alongside its dedicated crew and officials, is slated to participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2024, commencing on February 27. This joint exercise spans naval bases in Chonburi and Rayong provinces, as well as designated areas determined by the Thai military. It underscores the enduring partnership between Thai and U.S. naval forces, emphasizing shared commitments to regional security and stability.

































