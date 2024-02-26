Drunken man narrowly escapes death in Pattaya train incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a harrowing incident, a drunken man narrowly avoided death as he attempted to cross rail tracks while a 200-ton locomotive passed by. The dramatic event unfolded at 1 a.m. on February 25 along the stretch between Soi Khao Talo and Nong Krabok in Nong Prue Subdistrict, east Pattaya.







First responders were alerted to the scene, where they discovered Sujinda Saetae, 31, in a state of inebriation. Despite sustaining minor injuries and complaining of back pain, emergency personnel swiftly arranged for Sujinda’s transfer to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The incident involved Train No. 5235, which remained stationary with its engine turned off as the train driver awaited police inquiries. The unidentified train operator recounted to authorities that while en route from Sriracha to Sattahip, he spotted Sujinda attempting to cross the railway tracks. Reacting with quick thinking, the driver initiated a slowdown procedure and applied the brakes, narrowly averting a potentially catastrophic outcome. Thanks to the timely response of the train operator, Sujinda escaped with only minor injuries.







Following the incident, authorities were promptly notified, and investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attempted crossing. Additionally, concerted efforts will be made to reinforce safety measures in the area, ensuring the prevention of similar incidents in the future.































