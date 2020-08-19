US Veterans of Foreign Wars meet to express love and care

VFW POST 9876 Pattaya Thailand organized their most recent monthly meeting event Aug. 5, at the Aroi Restaurant in Jomtien Thailand.







The purpose of the monthly meeting get-together was to check in with each of the members and recognize local and visiting VFW members, as well as discuss upcoming events that involve the VFW.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions this was the first event in 3 months that could be held.

Additionally, it was reported that more than 1200 meals were distributed during the first 4 months of the Covid 19 lockdown, in front of their main meeting hall of Lewinski’s Bar and Grill on Soi 13/3 Pattaya Thailand

Here those people who fell victim to the sudden shutdown of their places of employment or business were given a free meal, to help the families cope with the loss of income used to buy food and other necessities of daily life.

VFW POST 9876 meets every 2nd Tuesday at 13:00 at Lewinski’s Pattaya; they also have a bowling league, fantasy football, and organize charitable events in the community.

Interested Veterans should come down to meet and greet other Veterans of the community.

Post Phone 038 423 462, Email: [email protected], Facebook Fred J Estes VFW Post 9876







