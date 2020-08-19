Gold scammers hit 3 other Pattaya shops

Fraudsters who scammed a Pattaya gold shop out of 9 million baht hit at least four other retailers, police said.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

San Ulthanin, a 43-year-old Laotian illegal alien was arrested this week for passing plated gold necklaces instead of solid-gold jewelry at the Nidtien gold shop in East Pattaya, defrauding owners Krit and Anatda Tienmai out of 9 million baht.

After news of the arrest spread, Anatda said she was contacted by three other shops in Pattaya and one in Sakhon Nakhon who also were hit similarly.

Police said the unnamed suspect has identified his accomplices and investigators are now trying to find them.

The Anatda warned other gold sellers to thoroughly break apart and check all gold brought in to pawn to ensure its gold all the way through, not plated lead.

Krit admitted he was careless and paid out for solid gold numerous times without ever checking the quality of the pieces he was buying. He said he won’t make that mistake again.











