Earning honest wage hard in pandemic Pattaya

An elderly couple trying to eke out a living, rather than go begging, are finding it difficult to earn an honest wage in Pattaya these days.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The 60-something couple, who did not want to be identified, have set up shop selling shrimp crackers and other Thai snacks outside a 7-Eleven opposite the Photisan Market in Naklua.

Loading…

The Pattaya Mail reporter was their first customer of the day, they told him.

They said times have been very hard in Pattaya since the departure of foreign tourists. Right now, they don’t have enough money to make ends meet, but want to continue to earn their own way – not beg – and so they started selling snacks.

It’s not been going well.











