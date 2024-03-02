Unruly drunk stabbed in the neck at Sattahip temple

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Medical teams rushed to the sacred Wat Sattahip Temple (Luang Por Ee) Temple, where they found Manot Chatthin, 48, with a deep laceration to his throat, accompanied by wounds to his chest and face. He was promptly given first aid and transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for urgent medical treatment.







The assailant identified as Boonchuai Luemkham, 54, was arrested at his residence in Moo 5, Sattahip District, shortly after the incident. Boonchuai admitted to the assault with a broken glass, citing previous altercations with Manot as contributing factors. He asserted that Manot’s disruptive drunken behaviour within the temple premises had prompted warnings in the past, ultimately leading to the violent altercation exacerbated by alcohol consumption.







Sattahip Police filed charges against Boonchuai for assault causing bodily harm. The on-going investigation aims to accurately reconstruct the events leading up to the incident and gather substantial evidence to support legal proceedings against both parties.





































