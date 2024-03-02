Jomtien Beach revamped with new landscape, one-way road system

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien Beach is undergoing significant changes, including a new landscape design and a one-way road system that debuted on March 1. The decision to revamp the area aims to enhance visitor experience and tackle traffic congestion. This initiative aims to create a better environment for both pedestrians and drivers.







The 3.7-kilometer section of Jomtien Beach Road, from the intersection of Pattaya Police Station Dong Tan Branch to Chaiyapruek Intersection, now features a titivated landscape. One lane on the beach side is closed for installing drainage infrastructure and improving the beach’s appearance. The project, costing 200 million baht, is expected to finish in 19 months.







Local authorities carefully managed the changes to minimize disruptions. The new one-way road system aims to improve traffic flow in and around Jomtien Beach, benefiting residents and visitors.







The improvements have generated optimism among residents and businesses, anticipating a boost in tourism and local activities. With better accessibility and enhanced scenic beauty, Jomtien Beach is poised to attract more visitors, solidifying its status as a top destination on Thailand’s coastline.































