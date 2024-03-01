Pattaya and the Gulf of Thailand to brace for summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has disclosed that a low-pressure area caused by intense heat is covering the upper part of Thailand, resulting in hot weather conditions in many areas.

Concurrently, a high-pressure area or a mass of cold air from China has spread over the northeastern region and the South China Sea. Coupled with the south and southeast winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the country, these conditions are expected to lead to summer storms in the upper part of Thailand.







Characterized by thunderstorms, strong gusts, and possible hail in some areas, as well as lightning strikes, the TMD advises the public in the affected areas to be cautious of the dangers posed by these summer storms.

People are recommended to avoid open spaces, standing under large trees, weak buildings, and billboards. Furthermore, farmers are urged to prepare for and be vigilant of potential damage to agricultural products and risks to livestock during this period.







In the lower Gulf of Thailand, sea conditions are moderate with wave heights of 1-2 meters, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 meters. In the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 meter high, increasing beyond 1 meter in stormy conditions.

The TMD advises mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Regarding air pollution, the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions are experiencing moderate to high levels of particulate matter and haze due to weak winds and poor air circulation. (NNT)































