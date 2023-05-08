4 Indians hurt in van crash en route from airport to Pattaya

A group of Indian tourists were introduced to Thailand’s deadly roads when their van driver fell asleep behind the wheel while taking them from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Pattaya.

Driver of the Toyota van, Pongsak Phomsorn, 28, admitted May 4 he dozed off while on Highway 7 in Nong Kham Sriracha while transporting 11 Indians to their hotel. He woke up to find the van meters away from the rear of a tractor-trailer. It was too late to stop.







One Indian riding shotgun, who didn’t notice the driver was sleeping, got stuck in the van and suffered injuries to his head, face, arms and chest.

Three women in the rear of the van sustained minor injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

Truck driver Rungroj Krasaeto said he saw the accident coming in his rear-view mirror, but was powerless to stop it.





















