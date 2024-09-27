U-Tapao Aviation delegation discusses economic development with Pattaya mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet hosted a pivotal meeting at Pattaya City Hall on September 26 with a delegation from U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA). The gathering highlighted key efforts to drive economic growth in the region, focusing on tourism, logistics, and aviation.







U-Tapao Airport, managed by UTA as part of the Eastern Aviation City Development Project (EECa), aims to become a central hub for Southeast Asia. The delegation outlined ambitious plans to elevate U-Tapao’s role in regional tourism and commerce. “Our goal is to foster seamless connectivity between U-Tapao Airport and Pattaya, turning this synergy into an economic powerhouse,” stated Dr Pimolporn Poomkaew Zhang, Director of Government Relations.

Key areas of focus included organizing joint events to attract more visitors, improving infrastructure, and enhancing transport links. The collaboration is expected to drive economic recovery and sustainable growth within the Eastern Economic Corridor, one of Thailand’s most significant development zones. “By strengthening tourism and commerce linkages between Pattaya and U-Tapao, we can create an economic multiplier effect that benefits not just the city but the entire region,” added Mr Edmond Lim, Director of Airport Business Development.

Mayor Ngampichet expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “This initiative holds great promise for our local communities and businesses. The potential for economic benefits is immense, and we are eager to move forward.” He also emphasized the strategic importance of U-Tapao’s development in boosting Pattaya’s tourism and local economy.





































