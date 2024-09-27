Russian woman rescued after seven hours adrift off Bang Saray coast

By Pattaya Mail
Junior, the Russian woman is all smiles as she is brought ashore on a squid-fishing boat after drifting for seven hours at sea off the coast of Bang Saray.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian woman, identified as Junior, 32, was rescued by a fishing boat on September 25 after drifting for seven hours in the sea off the coast of Bang Saray.

Junior, who had been staying at a hotel in Na Jomtien, Sattahip District, went for a swim at around 9:00 a.m. after consuming a small amount of alcohol. However, she swam too far from shore, becoming disoriented and drifting approximately 8 kilometres away from the beach.



Exhausted and unable to swim back, she floated in the open water, hoping for rescue. Around 4 p.m., a squid-fishing boat spotted her and quickly brought her aboard, taking her to the Bang Saray Fisherman and Tourism Association pier.

Supot Chomdokmai, 40, who was contacted by the fishing boat crew, dispatched a speedboat to pick her up. Junior was found weak but conscious and safely brought ashore. The Sattahip Sawang Rojanatham Sathan Rescue Foundation was alerted and transported her to a hospital for a health check-up. The hotel where Junior was staying was also notified to arrange her return after the incident.
















