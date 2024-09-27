Lightning strike kills one, injures several at Pattaya plantation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lightning strike during a severe storm at a cassava plantation near the Huay Yai Fire Station (Baan Phin Jam) in East Pattaya tragically claimed one life and left several workers injured on September 26.







The incident occurred around 1 p.m., as rescue workers arrived to find heavy rain still pouring and lightning continuing to strike the area. The cassava field, spanning over 20 rai (about 8 acres), became a scene of devastation after a series of lightning strikes hit workers seeking shelter.

Under a tree, 16-year-old Mr Son, a Cambodian worker, was found severely injured with his clothes torn and burn marks on his body. He was immediately rushed to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital by rescue teams. Tragically, nearby under the same tree, the body of a Cambodian man, believed to be between 30-35 years old, was discovered. He had succumbed to injuries caused by the lightning strike. His clothing was also torn, and his body showed similar burn marks.

According to Mr Phong, a 30-year-old Cambodian worker who survived the incident, six workers were cutting cassava when the sky darkened, and they began hearing thunder. “We decided to seek shelter under a tree, while others took refuge in the truck,” Phong explained. “Moments later, lightning struck twice, hitting those inside the vehicle. The man who died had been sitting in the truck bed.”

Phong added that workers who had not yet reached the shelter managed to escape without injury. However, those under the tree and inside the white Toyota Mighty-X pickup truck were not as fortunate.

Mr Sakda Rod-umpan, 54, the employer of the workers, said he was deeply shocked by the incident. “I hired the workers, including the Cambodian couple, to help with cassava cutting,” he said. “I wasn’t there when it happened, but when I received the call, I rushed over. On my way, I saw lightning striking multiple times. It was terrifying – I’ve never seen a storm like this in our area.”

Niran Nernsin, a municipal official involved in the rescue efforts, confirmed the unusual intensity of the storm. “The lightning was extremely violent, and at first, we were hesitant to enter the area,” Niran admitted. “But eventually, we braved the storm to help the injured workers and get them out of the danger zone.”

Authorities continue to monitor the area for any further weather-related risks, and local officials have urged residents and workers to stay safe during severe storms.






































