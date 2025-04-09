Pattaya Police escort intoxicated woman with valuables safely home, urge drinkers to know their limits

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Dusadee, Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, told reporters that he received a report from a concerned citizen about a well-dressed woman carrying significant valuables who was found heavily intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel area in South Pattaya. Officers rushed to the scene immediately to prevent any potential harm.

At the scene, officers found the woman, estimated to be around 30–35 years old, passed out in revealing clothing at a restaurant table, completely unresponsive despite efforts from bystanders. Police noticed she had with her a large amount of valuables, including cash and gold jewelry. They recorded video evidence for security, then gently woke her using cold water and a towel. Though she regained consciousness, she remained heavily intoxicated and incoherent.







Officers attempted to ask her for her residence but received no clear answers. They managed to contact a relative who directed them to her lodging. However, upon arrival, the woman was unable to recognize her own home. Officers had to go door-to-door asking locals until they located her family. She was safely returned to her room and her valuables handed over to the relative for safekeeping.

Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart reminded the public—especially tourists and drinkers—to drink responsibly. Overconsumption not only poses health risks but also exposes individuals to accidents and loss of property.



























