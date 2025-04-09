Fire erupts on utility pole in Pattaya, man falls and seriously injured — traffic shut down by emergency crews

PATTAYA, Thailand – A male cable technician, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was found lying on the ground with visible burn wounds and torn clothing, crying out for help on Pratumnak Road. Rescue volunteers provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital. Authorities had to close the road and use a fire truck to extinguish a blaze atop a utility pole.

Thanongsak Sipiakaew, 29, a friend of the victim, stated that the injured man had invited him to help repair communication cables. While the victim was climbing the pole, a sudden electrical spark occurred, followed by a loud explosion, causing him to fall and hit the ground. Thanongsak immediately called for emergency assistance.

































