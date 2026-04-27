Two massage workers fight during reconciliation meeting in Pattaya, one injured in face

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting intended to resolve personal conflict between two massage workers ended in violence, leaving one woman injured after being punched in the face in Pattaya.

At around 01.30 a.m. on April 26, police at Pattaya City Police Station were notified of a physical altercation behind an entertainment venue on South Pattaya Road. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were sent to the scene.







At the location, officers found a group of friends attempting to calm the situation. The injured woman, identified as a 26-year-old traditional massage worker, was found crying and bleeding heavily from a deep cut on the bridge of her nose. She was given first aid before being rushed to hospital.

The alleged attacker, a 28-year-old colleague working at the same establishment and described as a close friend, remained at the scene and gave a calm statement to police.



She admitted to assaulting her friend, stating that both had agreed to meet to resolve an ongoing personal dispute. The two reportedly shared alcohol during the conversation, which escalated after unresolved suspicions involving a relationship with a friend’s boyfriend. The suspect said she lost her temper and punched the victim once, not realizing she was wearing a ring, which caused a serious facial injury.

Police have taken the suspect in for questioning, while the injured woman will provide her statement once her condition improves. Investigations are ongoing to ensure fairness to all parties.

















































