Brand-new sedan overturns shortly after showroom delivery in Hat Yai accident

HAT YAI, Songkhla – A brand-new red-plate sedan was left overturned and severely damaged after a road accident just hours after being driven out of a showroom in Hat Yai.

The incident, shared on TikTok on April 26, shows the black sedan lying upside down in the middle of the road before a tow truck arrived to recover the vehicle and clear traffic.

According to captions and eyewitness comments in the clip, the vehicle had been collected from a showroom at around 9.00 a.m. and was reportedly travelling at around 40 km/h when it lost control after passing over a raised section of road.







The footage quickly drew attention online, with viewers expressing surprise that the crash occurred so soon after delivery. The damaged vehicle was later righted and removed from the scene.

As discussion spread online, users debated possible causes. Some suggested that modern vehicle safety or lane-assist systems may have influenced the car’s movement, including comments describing how such systems can help a vehicle stay within a lane if it drifts without signaling. Others pointed out that these claims remain speculative and unverified, and that the crash could instead be related to road conditions or driver input.



Another online comment claimed that a vehicle stability system might only operate at speeds above around 72 km/h, though this too has not been officially confirmed.

Questions also arose about how the uploader knew the car had just been delivered that day. The poster later responded that they were present at the scene and said the vehicle had also been involved in a separate collision with their sister’s car. They added that they had spoken directly with those involved, with several occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not yet released an official report on the cause of the crash.

















































