Indian tourist reports gold chain theft worth over 100,000 baht in Pattaya beach area

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai woman and an Indian tourist have filed a police complaint after a gold necklace worth more than 100,000 baht was reportedly stolen during a night out in Pattaya.

At around 01.30 a.m. on April 26, Ms. Sunisa, 37, accompanied Mr. Rishav Singh, 36, an Indian tourist, to report the incident at Pattaya City Police Station. The pair said the theft occurred in the beachfront area opposite a shopping mall in central Pattaya.







Ms. Sunisa told police that her friend had been visiting Pattaya for a five-day holiday and had gone out to entertainment venues on Walking Street in South Pattaya at around 4.00 a.m. on April 25. The tourist later walked back to his hotel along Beach Road.

Upon reaching the area near the beach opposite a shopping mall, the victim was approached by two transgender individuals who engaged him in conversation and acted friendly. The pair then allegedly hugged the tourist, who initially brushed them away after feeling uneasy.

It was only after returning to his accommodation that he discovered his gold necklace, valued at approximately 300,000 Indian rupees (around 100,000 baht), was missing. He then contacted Ms. Sunisa, who brought him to file a formal complaint.

Police at Pattaya City Police Station have recorded the report and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area where the incident allegedly took place. Officers are also checking records of individuals previously involved in similar incidents. If suspects are identified, police say they will move forward with legal action.

Investigations are ongoing.

















































