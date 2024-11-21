Two locals file complaint, claim self-defense in British tourist assault case in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Manachai Buasipha 30, and Chakkrit Nernsud, 28, both employees of an entertainment venue in South Pattaya, visited the Pattaya City Police Station to file a report and provide a statement at 04:36 AM on November 19. They admitted to assaulting a foreign tourist earlier, as reported in a previous news story, where the tourist had been left injured along South Pattaya Third Road, suffering from a broken nose and bruising.

According to the two locals, the incident began when the foreign tourist, who had been drinking and was intoxicated at a bar in the Buakhao area, attempted to hail a taxi. When no drivers agreed to take him, Manachai and Chakkrit offered to assist by driving him to his destination.



However, upon entering the vehicle, the tourist became aggressive, shouting and physically attacking both men. Despite their efforts to calm him down and explain that the route was incorrect, the tourist continued to act violently, even damaging their car.

The situation escalated further when the tourist started punching and hitting both men. In response, Manachai and Chakkrit, feeling threatened, had no choice but to stop the car and leave the tourist on the side of the road. The altercation continued with more fighting, resulting in injuries to both parties. Afterward, the two men quickly drove away, not expecting the police to follow up on the incident.







The two men maintain that they were only acting in self-defense after being attacked by the tourist. They expressed that they initially tried to help him and had good intentions.

Officer Lieutenant Kittipong Thalaengkan, the investigating officer in the case, stated that the police would review CCTV footage from the area of the incident and question both parties involved to ensure a fair investigation.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/drunk-british-tourist-attacked-and-thrown-out-of-taxi-in-pattaya-police-to-interrogate-after-recovery-480668

































