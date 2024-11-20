Drunk British tourist attacked and thrown out of taxi in Pattaya; police to interrogate after recovery

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from the Pattaya Police Station received a report of a foreign tourist being assaulted and injured on South Pattaya Road on November 19. The police immediately coordinated with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation to investigate the incident.

At the scene, they found a male British tourist, aged approximately 55 to 65, visibly intoxicated and injured. He had a broken nose, a bruised left eye, and visible cuts and abrasions on his face and body. The rescue team provided first aid before rushing him to the hospital for further treatment.

A bystander, 41-year-old Rutphon Rodson, a volunteer with the Pattaya Community Police, reported seeing a white pickup truck (make unknown) with a Thai man dragging the injured tourist out of the vehicle. The cause of the assault remains unclear, as the injured tourist, still intoxicated, was unable to provide more details. Other witnesses mentioned that the tourist had been traveling in a taxi, possibly a Bolt service, but no further information on the attacker was available.

The police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area and along the escape route of the suspect. They are working to identify the perpetrator and ensure that legal action is taken.



