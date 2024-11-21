PATTAYA CITY sign on Pratumnak Hill gets a colorful upgrade ahead of Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The iconic PATTAYA CITY sign, located on Pratumnak Hill, is undergoing an exciting transformation, with vibrant new colors and an installation of dynamic lighting effects. This upgrade is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the city’s visual appeal and make it even more attractive to both locals and tourists.

The updated sign is expected to be fully completed before the highly anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, which will take place on November 29-30, at Pattaya Beach.



This improvement comes as part of the broader development plans to elevate the city’s tourism experience. The installation of eye-catching features such as colorful lighting is designed not only to showcase Pattaya’s iconic landmarks but also to enhance the city’s nighttime beauty, aligning with the goal of promoting Pattaya as a top destination for both domestic and international visitors.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, one of the most popular events in the region, will be the perfect occasion to unveil the newly upgraded sign. Visitors attending the festival can expect an even more spectacular view of the city with the enhanced PATTAYA CITY sign lighting up the skyline in the backdrop of breathtaking fireworks displays. This is just one of the many initiatives aimed at developing Pattaya into a vibrant, world-class tourist destination.







































