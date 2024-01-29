Two injured in massive Pattaya tunnel collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collision between an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck and a Pattaya Environmental Office road cleaning vehicle in the intersection tunnel on central Pattaya Sukhumvit road, resulting in injuries and significant damage.

At around 3 a.m. on January 28, the pickup truck collided with the rear of the 6-wheeled Isuzu truck while cleaning the road, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Two persons, Kittikorn Pitsuwan, 26, and Wipha Sawangwong, 29, were trapped inside the pickup truck. Rescue teams used the “jaw of life” and other tools to extricate them before transporting them to the hospital.







Chaiyapong Phurahong, the 41-year-old driver of the road cleaning vehicle, reported hearing brakes before the collision, indicating that the pickup truck failed to notice the continuous warning signals. The injured parties are receiving medical attention, with their conditions closely monitored. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision and ensure adherence to road safety protocols.































