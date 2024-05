Dear Editor,

It’s a chaotic situation, folks, which varies person to person!

10 reasons why your online 90 days reporting fails

1. You have been abroad since your last report.

2. You haven’t completed a TM30 form for two years or so (even if you haven’t left Thailand).

3. You have recently changed, or even renewed, your visa or permission.

4. It’s your first time reporting 90 days.

5. You haven’t put your room or apartment number on the form.







6. You were one day early or one day late.

7. You have changed your passport.

8. Your browser is not Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

9. You haven’t updated your permission to stay date.

10. You give up after your fourth attempt.

Yours faithfully,

Ken Thomas