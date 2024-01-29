Pattaya alarmed by rise in mentally unstable homeless persons

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reports of neglected homeless individuals struggling with mental health issues have raised concerns among Pattaya City residents. On January 28, an incident at a 7-Eleven near Fly Bird Condominium saw an individual, often inebriated, rejecting offered food and leaving scattered leftovers, contributing to a pervasive stench and a deteriorating environment. Residents complained of disruptive behaviour and an overall negative impact in the area.





In another case, a distressed individual, believed to be grappling with mental health issues, was found living in squalor beneath an overpass, displaying erratic behaviour. Concerned citizens are calling for immediate intervention and a thorough inspection of affected areas, urging authorities to implement legal measures and compassionate assistance.

Residents emphasize that every person, regardless of their circumstances, deserves care and attention. Worries extend to the impact on Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination, with the presence of distressed individuals deterring visitors. Residents are urging authorities to implement proper cleaning and maintenance measures to restore a more pleasant atmosphere. Local leaders and authorities are urged to swiftly address the concerns related to the well-being of these individuals and the potential impact on the city’s reputation.































