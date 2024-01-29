British BASE jumper killed in failed Pattaya condo caper

PATTAYA, Thailand – A British national, Nathy Odinson, aged 33, met a tragic end after attempting to BASE jump from a condominium building in the Naklua area on January 27. Emergency personnel discovered Odinson’s lifeless body on the ground near the building’s exit B. He was found under a blue parachute, which was tightly wrapped around him, obscuring any visible signs of the incident.

Khanet Chansong, 33, a witness in the condominium, was alerted by the sound of a falling tree branch. Upon investigation, they found a person who had fallen and hit a tree before landing on the ground. The victim suffered fatal injuries.







It was revealed that the dead parachutist had surreptitiously entered the condo premises, parked his motorcycle outside, and timed his ascent to the rooftop. Another friend was present with a video camera to record the jump for their online content. Despite attempting a daring jump, the parachute failed to function as intended, leading to the tragic outcome.

Initial investigations of Banglamung Police Station did not indicate any signs of foul play or harm done to the victim. The focus is now on reviewing closed-circuit camera footage and coordinating with forensic experts to complete the inquiry. The incident has left residents and authorities stunned, as it appears the victim had attempted similar jumps on multiple occasions before this fatal incident.































