Two Indian tourists robbed of gold chains by Pattaya ladyboys

Nagasesha Reddy Neeruganti, a 34-year-old Indian tourist reported to police that his necklace, valued at 66,000 baht, had been stolen near Soi 13 on Pattaya Beach Road.

Nagasesha said he was strolling along the beach with his Indian friends at 2 a.m. on May 13 when they were approached by a group of ladyboys offering their services. Uninterested, he politely declined their advances and walked away. However, as he turned his back, one of them suddenly snatched his necklace and fled on a motorcycle. Despite their efforts, Mr. Nagasesha and his friends were unable to catch the thieves. Desperate for assistance, he sought the aid of the tourist police.







Upon receiving the report, police immediately initiated an investigation. They gathered information from eyewitnesses and CCTV footage in hopes of bringing the criminals to justice.

Coincidentally, around the same time, another Indian national, Mr. Gurdeep Singh, a 33-year-old businessman, reported a similar case to the police. He said that while he was walking back to his hotel on Pattaya 2 Road, he was harassed by two ladyboys who replicated the same modus operandi. Seizing an opportune moment when Mr. Singh was momentarily distracted, they snatched his gold necklace, valued at approximately 26,000 baht. Only realizing his loss after they had made their escape, he promptly reported the incident to the police.







Pol.Capt. Puttaruk Sonkumharn, sub-inspector at the Pattaya Police Station, coordinated a comprehensive investigation into both cases, to gather evidence and identify the culprits responsible for robbing the victims of their precious necklaces.















