Pattaya Mayor expounds on Thepprasit Road beautification project

After inspection of the Thepprasit Road rebuilding and beautification project Mayor Poramet Ngampichet declared that he was satisfied with the progress.

The mayor said that he understood the frustration among residents caused by the dilapidated state of the road and its surrounding area, but he assured the public that the project is aimed to transform the area into a more aesthetically pleasing and functional space.







The planned improvements included the installation of 180 cm drainage pipes to alleviate flooding issues, underground electricity cabling, enhancements to pedestrian walkways, and the addition of traffic islands, street lights, and crosswalks to facilitate safer road crossing. Additionally, the project involved the installation of traffic lights at Soi Kho Pai Junction, which commenced on September 24, 2022, and was still in progress.

As part of the project, the use of asphalt on cemented surfaces was chosen due to its numerous benefits. The asphalt would not only simplify maintenance efforts but also reduce the severity of accidents, improve drivers’ visibility, decrease tire wear, extend the lifespan of the road and minimize noise generated by passing vehicles.







Regrettably, the asphalt pouring work encountered delays due to various factors, which inconvenienced commuters and local residents alike.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet explained the rationale behind the inclusion of a traffic island on Thepprasit Road, emphasizing its role in reducing accidents and clearly marking U-turn points. This strategic placement of traffic islands would contribute to better traffic organization and provide road users with designated areas to safely execute U-turn maneuvers.















