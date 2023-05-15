Move Forward Leader ready to be Prime Minister

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat tweeted he was ready to be the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand after initial election results showed his party taking the lead to win the majority of 500 seats in the Lower House.

“We have the same dreams and hopes. We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better and changes are possible if we start working on them today,” he wrote.

After Sunday’s election, He thanked people for their trust and votes for the party to achieve the target of over 100 seats.







He reiterated to form a post-election coalition with the opposition bloc as the party’s executives will convene a meeting on Monday.

Pita will tour Bangkok’s streets to thank voters at Victory Monument and Lan Khon Muang outside the Bangkok’s city hall late afternoon. (TNA)















