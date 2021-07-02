Two hurt in Sriracha head-on collision near Pattaya

Two women were injured, one extensively, when a woman in a private minivan ran head-on into an approaching pickup while trying to pass an 18-wheeler.

Sasipim Lawanawong, 40, was severely injured and became trapped inside her Isuzu Dmax pickup when her legs were crushed during the midday June 30 collision at the Khao Chee Circle on Suan Sau Road in Sriracha. The Piew Yieng Tai Sriracha rescue team needed 25 minutes with heavy equipment to extricate her. She was transported to Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital.







Hyundai minivan driver Sasipim Lawanawong, 29, received chest wounds from the airbag impact and was sent to Phyathai Sriracha Hospital.

Sasipim admitted to police she tried to pass an 18-wheel tractor-trailer but misjudged the situation and ran head on into the pickup truck coming from Suna Sua.







Police photographed the area and will interview the women once they begin their recovery to determine if police will press charges.

























