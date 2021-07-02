All you need to know about visiting Phuket and traveling out of its sandbox

Domestic Travel Q. Can I stay in Phuket for 7 nights (or less than 14 nights), then travel to other Thai cities, such as, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Krabi for another 7 nights?

A. No, you must complete 14 nights in Phuket first.

International Travel Travelers must follow their home country’s entry requirements. Thailand is not responsible or able to assist with such updates by individual countries. Q. Can I stay in Phuket for 5 nights (or less than 14 nights), then depart for another country right away.

A. Yes, you can. Q. If I stay in Phuket for 5 nights, then I only need to do the RT-PCR test before my travel date to Phuket, and again upon arrival, correct?

A. Yes, correct.

Child Policy Travelers under 18 years, travelling with fully vaccinated parents, must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before travel.

Countries List of countries/territories approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), per the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), as proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) and TAT, as of 30 June, 2021 (link).

Visa & Certificate of Entry Every traveler must obtain a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/. Please check the website to see the documentation required. Embassy/Consulate-General processing of an application takes 3 working days. Applicants can check the result of their application via the website.

Insurance International travelers must have insurance covering treatment and medical expenses including those related to COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of US$100,000. The insurance must cover the total duration of stay in Thailand.

Vaccines All international arrivals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine registered with the MoPH or approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Arrivals must be vaccinated more than 14 days. Proof of vaccination must be submitted when applying for a COE.

Airlines Airlines that have announced direct flights to Phuket are:

– British Airways

– Cathay Pacific

– El Al

– Emirates

– Etihad Airways

– Qatar Airways

– Singapore Airlines

– THAIPlease check flight schedules on the respective airlines’ websites.For your return travel, please note that some airlines are unable to operate into your home country.

Before Arrival in Phuket Every visitor must obtain a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

At the Airport Every visitor must download and install the alert application. At Immigration, a completed arrival card, COE, and passport must be presented. Click to see the “7-Step Flow at Phuket International Airport” or “7 Steps 7 Countdown”.

SHA & SHA Plus+ ‘SHA’ is a certification for businesses which meet the basic standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). ‘SHA Plus’ is a certification for companies/individuals which have received the SHA certificate and where 70% of the workforce has been vaccinated. Here is the updated list of SHA Plus businesses in Phuket.

While in Phuket You can go anywhere in Phuket, BUT you must strictly follow the DMHTTA precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application. Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with two or more people travelling. Travelers are required to undergo additional COVID-19 tests, using an RT-PCR method during their stay as per the following requirements:

– Travelers with the length of stay less than 7 days are required to take another test on Day 6 or 7, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines.

– Travelers with the length of stays between 10-14 days are required to take the second test on Day 6 or 7 and the third test on Day 12 or 13, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines. Q. Can a second guest who is already resident in Thailand join a guest who has arrived ‘internationally’ into a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel?

A. Yes, providing the guest follows all rules stipulated for Thais and expats in Thailand.

Accommodation It is mandatory that a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation establishment is used in Phuket. Residing in a private residence is not allowed for COVID-19 control purposes. Q. Must a single consecutive stay be booked at the one establishment?

A. Travelers must stay at one SHA Plus hotel for the first 7 nights before being able to move to another SHA Plus hotel (s) for the next 7 nights. Q. Can I book a stay at a SHA Plus hotel in Phuket for the first 7 nights, then move to another hotel in nearby province, such as, Phang Nga or Krabi, for the next 7 nights?

A. No, you cannot. You must stay in Phuket for 14 nights first before being allowed to leave for another Thai city. Q. Can I book a stay at a SHA Plus hotel in Phuket for less than 14 nights, for example only 5 nights, then leave Phuket for another country?

A. Yes, you can. Q. Must accommodation be prepaid, or will proof of booking suffice?

A. Accommodation must be prepaid. Q. Are there standardised cancellation and refund policies for ‘SHA Plus’ hotels for peace of mind agreed upon by all ‘SHA Plus’ hoteliers?

A. Yes there are.

COVID-19 Test RT-PCR test:

– Every hospital in Phuket can provide an RT-PCR test;

– The cost of an RT-PCR covid test ranges from 2,500-4,000 Baht per person.Rapid test:

– A rapid test can be done at hospitals, clinics, and private labs in Phuket;

– The cost of a rapid test ranges from 450-1,000 Baht per person.COVID-19 testing is at travellers’ own expense. Q. Must all testing be prepaid?

A. All required testing must be prepaid through your hotels, and the number of test will depend on the duration of your stay.

Tours & Excursions We recommend booking an excursion with ‘SHA Plus’ certified companies only, for safety.

Restaurants It is recommended to use only ‘SHA Plus’ certified restaurants for safety, although dining-in at non-certified restaurants is also permitted.

Taxis & Transportation It is recommended that only ‘SHA Plus’ certified taxis be used for transportation, even though non ‘SHA Plus’ transportation is also permitted. In the case there are more than 2 people in a vehicle, masks must be worn at all times. Q. Is there an app or website where SHA+ transport services can be booked?

A. Information on this will be available soon. Q. Are there SHA+ transportation?

A. Yes, there are. See here.

Other Activities Q. What’s open?

A. Information on this will be available soon.