3 arrested, assets seized in Pattaya-area drug crackdown

Regional police seized nearly 10 million baht in bank accounts and vehicles, and arrested three people allegedly connected to an Eastern drug ring.

Provincial Police Region 2 deputy commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Jirawat Payungthum on July 1 revealed the results of a multi-agency task force operation that involved 80 officers hitting ten targets in Chonburi and Samut Prakan over the past week.







Police seized 40 bank accounts, three tractors valued at eight million baht, two trailers worth 650,000 baht and two cars valued at 700,000 baht.

Arrested were Panupong Unpradith, 33, Warut Klinkesorn and a woman identified only as “Nisachon,” age 30. All are accused of working for a drug ring run by Kitti Unpradith operating in Chonburi and Samut Prakan.































