Two construction workers seriously injured in Sukhumvit Road motorcycle accident

By Pattaya Mail
Two construction workers were seriously injured after losing control of their motorcycle on a sharp curve, colliding with a metal barrier.

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Rescue teams responded to a severe accident on Sukhumvit Road at the Khao Mon curve in Sattahip, Chonburi, where a red-black Honda Click motorcycle collided with a metal road barrier on November 6. The front of the motorcycle was destroyed, and two unidentified male construction workers were found injured at the scene.




One of the men suffered a broken left arm and a head wound and was taken to Sattahip KM 10 Hospital in critical condition. The second man, found unconscious and not breathing, had broken his left arm and leg. Rescue personnel performed CPR, reviving him before he was transferred to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital.

Rescue teams revived one of the riders at the scene, while both men were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.



According to a coworker, the men were on their way home to Sattahip from a construction site in Phlu Ta Luang. As they approached the curve, the motorcycle lost control and struck the barrier. Both riders were reportedly not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Police will question the injured men to understand the cause of the accident and assess any legal implications.

Police are planning to investigate further to determine the cause of the incident and any legal actions required.
















