Two construction workers seriously injured in Sukhumvit Road motorcycle accident

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Rescue teams responded to a severe accident on Sukhumvit Road at the Khao Mon curve in Sattahip, Chonburi, where a red-black Honda Click motorcycle collided with a metal road barrier on November 6. The front of the motorcycle was destroyed, and two unidentified male construction workers were found injured at the scene.









One of the men suffered a broken left arm and a head wound and was taken to Sattahip KM 10 Hospital in critical condition. The second man, found unconscious and not breathing, had broken his left arm and leg. Rescue personnel performed CPR, reviving him before he was transferred to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital.









According to a coworker, the men were on their way home to Sattahip from a construction site in Phlu Ta Luang. As they approached the curve, the motorcycle lost control and struck the barrier. Both riders were reportedly not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Police are planning to investigate further to determine the cause of the incident and any legal actions required.





































