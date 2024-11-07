Uzbek women clash on Pattaya beach over territorial dispute in service business, causing tourist panic

By Pattaya Mail
Police respond to a clash between two groups of Uzbek women on Pattaya Beach, reportedly fighting over territories for offering services to tourists.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City police responded to a violent brawl involving a group of foreign nationals, including men and women, near the entrance of Soi 13/4 on Pattaya Beach Road on November 6. Upon arrival, officers found two groups of Uzbek women loudly arguing, divided into opposing factions.




Police intervened to de-escalate the situation and took the parties involved to the Pattaya City Police Station. Amid the commotion, one tall foreign man resisted police attempts to subdue him, prompting officers to use restraints for control.

A local vendor, Kiranuwat, 42, who rents beach mats nearby, recorded the incident and reported that the conflict arose due to territorial disputes between two groups of women allegedly offering unlicensed services along Pattaya Beach.

The dispute reportedly began when a new group of Uzbek women entered the local group’s area to compete for clients, sparking discontent and leading to a call to a shared “manager” to mediate. However, negotiations failed, escalating into a brawl that alarmed tourists in the area.

Following the investigation, both groups decided not to press charges. Police recorded the individuals’ details and released them. However, locals report that despite regular patrols, groups of Thai and foreign women continue to offer services along the beach, often gathering near palm trees and streetlights along Pattaya Beach, drawing concern from residents and visitors alike.
















