Man arrested for motorcycle theft to support pregnant wife in Pattaya, background checks stun police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Banglamung Police Station, led by Pol. Col. Navin Sinthurat, in coordination with the crime suppression unit, arrested a suspect wanted for motorcycle theft in Chonburi Province on November 6.









The suspect, identified as Chanon “Lay” Kaewya, 33, from Phichit Province, was apprehended in a hotel on Bongkot Soi 8 in South Pattaya area. A warrant had been issued for his arrest by the Pattaya Provincial Court on November 4, on charges of “theft within a residence.”









During questioning, Chanon admitted to stealing multiple motorcycles to earn money, which he intended to use to support his pregnant wife, as he was unemployed. He revealed that he acted alone and would photograph the stolen motorcycles before selling them to buyers for 10,000-20,000 THB each.

The investigation was launched after a victim reported their motorcycle stolen from a parking area near the New Naklua Market on October 28. CCTV footage captured clear images of the suspect, enabling investigators to identify and track him. Further background checks revealed that Chanon had been involved in multiple motorcycle thefts across the area. The police will now extend the investigation to dismantle the wider motorcycle theft network potentially connected to Chanon.





































