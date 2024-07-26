Two Chinese tourists injured in collision with drunken Thai biker in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Chinese tourists were injured on the night of July 25 when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a drunken Thai biker in Soi Boonkanjana 5 in the Jomtien area.







Rescue workers and police quickly arrived at the scene, finding two Thai men, who appeared intoxicated and unresponsive, lying next to their damaged motorbike. Both Thai men sustained head injuries. The injured Chinese tourists were Tan Han, 27, who suffered abrasions, while Jin Tao, a 40-year-old passenger, sustained lacerations to his knee and additional body abrasions.

According to a friend of the Chinese tourists, they were returning to their accommodation from Soi Boonkanjana 4 and were attempting to enter Soi Boonkanjana 5 when their motorcycle was struck head-on by an oncoming bike traveling at high speed. Investigating officers will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident and continue their investigation.





































