Motorcyclist nearly strangled by low-hanging cable on Chonburi bypass road

CHONBURI, Thailand – A motorcyclist narrowly escaped death on July 25 when a low-hanging cable wrapped around his neck on the Bypass Road heading towards Sukhumvit Road in Muang Sub-district of Chonburi.







Napasakorn Worakan was discovered sitting on the sidewalk with a cut on his lip and a noticeable strangulation mark around his neck. Rescue personnel found low-hanging communication cables tangled near the scene, with road resurfacing work being carried out in the vicinity.

Napasakorn, a local journalist, explained that he was returning to Si Racha after running errands when an unidentified cable suddenly wrapped around his neck. This unexpected entanglement caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash. He suspects the cable is part of communication lines.

The rescue team provided initial first aid before transporting Napasakorn to Ekachon Hospital for further treatment. Upon recovery, Napasakorn plans to file a complaint against the owner of the communication cables, seeking legal action for the hazardous condition that led to his accident.





































