Woman injured after pickup truck overturns on Route 36 near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman was injured early Friday morning after a pickup truck suffered a tire blowout, lost control, and overturned on Route 36 on the inbound lane to Pattaya, Jan 3.

The crash occurred at around 4:00 a.m. near Krua Pa Boon restaurant in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, prompting rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon to respond.

A white Ford Ranger pickup truck, registered in Phetchabun, was found overturned on its side with severe damage. The driver, identified as Ms. Kanyarut Ngamthongkhong, 28, was trapped inside the vehicle.







Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to extricate her before providing first aid. She was then taken to Bhattamakhun Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Witnesses told police the pickup truck was traveling at high speed when the front tire burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle struck a roadside concrete barrier before overturning. Police are investigating the incident.



































