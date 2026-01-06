Smoke erupts from construction site on South Pattaya Road, fire quickly contained

PATTAYA, Thailand – Panic briefly erupted on South Pattaya Road after smoke was seen rising from a construction site near South Pattaya Soi 1 on Monday, Jan 5, prompting an inspection by city officials and firefighters.

Pattaya municipal officers responded to the scene after being alerted by fire officials. Initial investigations indicate the incident was likely caused by sparks from steel welding, which ignited insulation materials, producing thick smoke at the site.

Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control. The fire was extinguished, the smoke cleared, and no injuries were reported. Authorities conducted a follow-up inspection of the area to ensure there were no remaining fire risks and confirmed the site was safe.









































