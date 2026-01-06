Firestorm at dawn guts scrap shop and warehouse in Sriracha

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large pre-dawn fire tore through a scrap-buying shop and warehouse in Bo Win subdistrict, Sriracha district, early Monday, Jan 5, destroying the property and multiple vehicles after flames raged for more than two hours.

The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. at a house operating as a scrap and auto-parts in an alley near Wat Bo Win. The blaze spread rapidly through the structure, fueled by large quantities of scrap materials and vehicle components stored on the premises.







Firefighters from several agencies responded to the scene. Rescue volunteers assisted with traffic control and access as crews worked to contain the fire.

Despite the intense flames, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after more than two hours. The house and warehouse were completely destroyed. Three cars and five motorcycles were damaged in the fire, along with large stocks of scrap materials, car batteries, and automotive parts.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed, and forensic officers will examine the site to determine the cause of the fire once conditions are safe.



































