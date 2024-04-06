Twenty Chinese tourists survive bus accident near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tourist bus carrying twenty Chinese tourists narrowly escaped tragedy when it veered off the road and tumbled into an adjacent forest area along Highway 331 in Huay Yai sub-district near Pattaya. The incident occurred on April 5, leaving passengers in a state of shock and panic.







Rescue workers swiftly responded to the scene, discovering the bus lying on its side within the forest area. The passengers, visibly shaken, were assisted out through the emergency exit. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries – only minor shock and bruises.







The bus driver, Saksit Serikun, aged 51, said that he had been transporting the group of Chinese tourists from an excursion at the Khao Cheechan Buddhist Temple in Sattahip District, en route back to Pattaya for a meal in the Jomtien area. However, during the journey, driver fatigue suddenly overcame him, causing the bus to veer off the road and tumble down the embankment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, with a primary focus on the possibility of driver fatigue as a contributing factor.





































