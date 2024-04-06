Extreme heat and clear skies ahead of week-long Songkran festival in Pattaya

The Thai Meteorological Department has revealed that Thailand is experiencing hot to very hot weather conditions, with the northern region reaching a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. They advise against engaging in outdoor activities for extended periods and recommend staying indoors to avoid the heat.

Over the next 24 hours, the atmospheric pressure is expected to be low due to the hot weather covering the upper part of Thailand, resulting in generally hot weather across the country with clear skies during midday. People are urged to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather conditions and to avoid outdoor activities for prolonged periods.







In addition, there is a buildup of dust particles or haze in the northern, northeastern, and central regions, with moderate to high levels, mainly due to weak winds in these areas.

Here’s the regional weather forecast:

-Bangkok and its vicinity: Generally hot weather with clear skies during midday. The minimum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 34-39 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds at speeds of 10-25 km/h.







-Northern Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. The minimum temperature ranges from 21-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 39-43 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at speeds of 5-15 km/h.

-Northeastern Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. The minimum temperature ranges from 22-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 39-41 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at speeds of 5-15 km/h.

-Central Region: Generally very hot weather with clear skies during midday. The minimum temperature ranges from 24-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 38-42 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at speeds of 10-25 km/h.







-Eastern Region (including Pattaya City): Generally hot weather with clear skies during midday, and some areas may experience very hot conditions with scattered thunderstorms (10% coverage). The minimum temperature ranges from 25-29 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 34-40 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

-Southern Region (East Coast): Hot weather during midday with scattered thunderstorms (10% coverage). The minimum temperature ranges from 24-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 34-39 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds at speeds of 10-30 km/h.







-Southern Region (West Coast): Hot weather during midday with scattered thunderstorms (10% coverage). The minimum temperature ranges from 25-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 34-38 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

Sea conditions are expected to have waves lower than 1 meter, except in areas with thunderstorms where waves may exceed 1 meter.

This weather update serves as a cautionary measure for people residing in Thailand to take necessary precautions and stay safe during these weather conditions.



































