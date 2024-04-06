Drunken Brit crashes bike, 4 injured in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collision between two motorcycles in front of Wat Chai Mongkol Temple in South Pattaya on April 5 resulted in critical injuries to three Thais and a British national.







The accident occurred when Ashton James Ellison, a 39-year-old British national, reportedly intoxicated, drove his motorbike into the rear end of a motorbike taxi at high speed. Niran Phromsiri, the 35-year-old motorcycle taxi operator, sustained minor injuries, while his passenger, Ms. Lakkanat Chantharat, aged 30, suffered head injuries and lost consciousness. The second unidentified female passenger also suffered severe injuries. Ellison sustained severe injuries too.

Niran told police that both injured passengers were his customers whom he was transporting to participate in religious activities at Wat Chai Mongkol Temple. The collision occurred as they were preparing to park, when Ellison’s motorcycle crashed into theirs at high speed.







At the hospital, Ellison attempted to flee but was apprehended by authorities for further legal proceedings. Pattaya City Police examined the accident site, gathering evidence, and Ellison will undergo a comprehensive blood alcohol test to determine intoxication levels for potential legal action.



































