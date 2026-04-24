Turkish engineer wanted over deadly earthquake building collapse arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police in Pattaya have arrested a 76-year-old Turkish engineer wanted under an international warrant linked to a deadly building collapse following a major earthquake in Turkey.

At around 5:00 PM on April 22, officers from Chonburi Immigration Police (Pattaya unit) raided a hotel in the city after receiving a tip-off that a foreign fugitive was hiding there.

The suspect, identified as Abdullah, a Turkish national, was taken into custody and transferred to Chonburi Immigration authorities. Officials also revoked his permission to stay in Thailand and initiated legal detention procedures.







Authorities confirmed that the suspect is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by Turkish authorities. He is wanted in connection with a building collapse in Adana province on February 6, 2023, following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that caused widespread destruction, leaving many people injured and killed.

Investigators allege that the suspect was responsible for supervising the construction of the collapsed building. Subsequent inspections reportedly found that construction materials used did not meet legal safety standards, leading to criminal charges and an arrest warrant in Turkey.



Thai authorities stated that the suspect falls under the category of prohibited persons under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522. He has been handed over to investigators at Nongprue Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The arrest highlights ongoing cooperation between Thai authorities and international law enforcement in tracking down fugitives linked to serious crimes abroad.

















































