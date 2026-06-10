Foreign beggar found at Pattaya temple handed over to Immigration authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign national found begging within the grounds of a popular Pattaya temple was handed over to immigration authorities on June 10 after being discovered by city enforcement officers during a routine inspection. Officers from Pattaya City’s municipal enforcement department responded after spotting a man sitting inside the grounds of Wat Chaimongkol and appearing to solicit money from members of the public. According to city officials, officers approached the individual and conducted an initial inquiry to determine his identity and circumstances. During the conversation, authorities established that the man was a foreign national.







Following the preliminary investigation, Pattaya municipal officers coordinated with immigration police and transferred the individual to immigration authorities for further examination and legal processing in accordance with Thai regulations. Officials did not immediately release details regarding the man’s nationality, immigration status, or how long he had been in Thailand. The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by Pattaya authorities to monitor public spaces, tourist areas, and religious sites throughout the city. Local officials regularly conduct inspections aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring compliance with Thai laws and immigration regulations. Immigration authorities are expected to determine whether any immigration or other legal violations have occurred and take appropriate action based on their findings.

















































