Out of control BMW plows into tourists in Pattaya, toddler among five injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking accident unfolded on Pattaya Second Road on the evening of April 22, when a luxury car suddenly reversed into a group of pedestrians, injuring five foreign tourists, including a two-year-old child.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the incident at around 7:50 PM near a traditional Thai massage shop close to the Made in Thailand Market on Pattaya Second Road.

At the scene, a white BMW 520d was found mounted on the footpath, with heavy damage to its rear and driver-side door, which had bent into the front wheel. The vehicle had also crashed into a luggage shop, damaging items displayed outside.







Five foreign tourists were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital. Three victims—a 45-year-old American, a 56-year-old Australian man, and his two-year-old son—were taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, while two Indian nationals were transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital. All were struck with force and required close medical supervision.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as the car suddenly accelerated backward into pedestrians. A massage shop worker said staff and customers screamed as the vehicle plowed into people walking past, including a father pushing a stroller with his young child.

She noted it was a narrow escape for employees, who usually sit along the edge of the footpath but had moved up onto the steps moments before the crash. “If we had been sitting in our usual spot, someone could have been killed,” she said.

The driver, identified as a 57-year-old beach umbrella vendor, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She told officers that shortly before the incident, she had been involved in a minor collision with a motorcycle just a few meters away.

While waiting for insurance, she attempted to move her car to the roadside. She admitted she may have accidentally left the vehicle in reverse gear, although she insisted the handbrake had been engaged.

According to her statement, as she re-entered the car to retrieve her driving license—while the door was still open—the vehicle suddenly rolled backward and struck pedestrians passing behind. She maintained there was no intent and said she is willing to take responsibility for the injured.







CCTV footage from the nearby massage shop captured the moment clearly, showing the driver getting into the vehicle before it abruptly reversed into the crowd.

Police are reviewing the footage and continuing to question witnesses as part of their investigation.

















































