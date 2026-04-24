Pattaya pushes aggressive traffic overhaul with odd-even parking and one-way road plans for narrow sois

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have moved forward with an aggressive traffic management strategy aimed at easing congestion in narrow streets and improving order in one of Thailand’s busiest tourism cities.

The meeting was chaired by Anupong Phutthanawarat, head of the Committee on Administration and Public Order, held on April 23, at Pattaya City Hall.

The session reviewed progress on ongoing traffic regulation measures and addressed persistent challenges in small sois where limited road space and heavy vehicle use continue to cause congestion and safety concerns.







Key proposals discussed included stricter enforcement of the “odd–even” parking system along South Pattaya Road, alongside the study of one-way traffic schemes in several narrow streets such as Soi Arunothai 9 and South Pattaya Soi 1, as well as other similar routes.

Officials said the plan aims to improve traffic flow, reduce illegal parking, and increase safety for both residents and visitors in densely packed urban areas.



The committee emphasized a coordinated approach involving multiple agencies, while also taking public feedback into account before implementation to ensure suitability for each location.

Authorities stated that Pattaya is continuing to develop systematic traffic solutions designed to improve mobility, enhance safety, and support the city’s long-term goal of becoming a more orderly and livable tourist destination.

















































