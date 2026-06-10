Public beach not for private profit, warn Pattaya authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City enforcement officers continued their campaign against the unauthorized use of public beach areas on June 10, seizing mats, chairs, and other equipment allegedly being rented out illegally to tourists along Pattaya Beach. The operation was carried out by Pattaya City’s municipal enforcement officers in cooperation with the Special Affairs Unit as part of ongoing efforts to preserve public access and maintain order along one of Thailand’s most popular beachfront destinations.







Officials said they found individuals placing mats and beach chairs on public land and offering them for rent without authorization. Authorities consider such activities an illegal occupation of public space and a violation of local regulations governing the use of beaches and public areas. During the inspection, officers confiscated rental equipment and other items found being used in the unauthorized operations. The seized property was transported to the Pattaya City Enforcement Center, where it will be held pending legal proceedings and fines in accordance with applicable regulations.



City officials emphasized that Pattaya’s beaches are public spaces intended for the benefit of everyone and warned against attempts to privatize sections of the beachfront for commercial gain without permission. The crackdown forms part of Pattaya’s broader efforts to improve beach management, maintain cleanliness and order, and ensure that residents and tourists can enjoy public spaces fairly and safely. Authorities have urged business operators and members of the public to comply with regulations and use public areas responsibly to help preserve the city’s image as a welcoming and well-managed tourism destination.























































